CT Checkup: Branford initiates home delivery service for seniors, medically compromised amid pandemic

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Branford initiated the ‘Branford Home Delivery Service’ to help the community’s most vulnerable safely get their groceries.

“We designed specifically for the people who can’t shop which would be the people who are elderly and people who are medically compromised,” Peter Cimino, Executive Director of Branford Counseling and Community Services explained.

A grocery store order form is available on the town’s website. To place an order, complete a Grocery Order Form (as well as a prepared meals list from Caron’s Corner, if needed), and call (203) 481-4248 or email to Hollye Lane at hlane@branford-ct.gov.

The service is free for Branford residents and uses volunteers to bring groceries directly to people’s doorsteps.

Laura Burban, Director of Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford sais, “The response has been very positive. I think the people of our communities that we serve are very appreciative of the workd the town does.

One of the local vendors helping out with orders is Carson’s Corner. Owner Dave Caron had received requests for home deliveries, but could not accommodate due to being understaffed and overworked. He says this program is a relief.

“It was just too much to take on. It was discouraging for us to keep saying ‘no.’ I’m happy someone else stepped up and figured it out,” he says.

And the community is taking notice of the hard work of these grocery store employees. Just the other week, a group of local women donated 30 restaurant gift cards for every one of the workers at Caron’s Corner.

Cheryl Andresen, the head of the group which has over 1,000 members on Facebook, says there is power in numbers.

“We feel stuck at home and like we can’t do anything. So a simple asking people to donate $5 to put something towards something you feel empowered as a group,” Andresen explained.

Tina Pace, a Branford resident and a member of Andresen’s group, added, “We just wanted them to know that we see you; we see what you’re doing.”

And this generosity isn’t rare here in Branford.

Cimino said, “The important thing about Branford: we can do that. This community comes together when there is a major issue or crisis to help our residents.”