CT Checkup: East Haven Farmers Market returns with COVID-19 safety measures, changes to benefit small businesses

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Haven Farmers Market has returned and even expanded in the wake of COVID-19.

Though the start date was pushed back due to the pandemic, Market Master Carolyn Bradely says their opening day this past Sunday was a success.

She told News 8, “We were sold out by 10:30 in the morning. We did not expect the crowd that we got but we were very happy. It was very busy.”

The market is open Sundays and now Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon and has moved from the town hall parking lot to the East Haven Green.

Changes that one local vendor says allows for more visibility for struggling business and for better social distancing practices.

“Our lives have changed dramatically and to be able to be outside and to be social distance and to still buy local fruits and vegetables to keep them in business, I just think that’s a wonderful thing,” said Doreen Zaino, who operates the Pampered Chef tent at the market which sells kitchen products.

While the local produce and vendors remain the same as previous years, there are some differences to ensure everyone’s safety, like tables being six feet apart and a no-touch policy when shopping.

“We are doing our share in keeping social distancing,” said Bradley. “All my vendors, it’s mandatory that they wear masks and gloves. Along with the customers, they don’t have to wear gloves but it is mandatory they wear a mask.”

It’s these protocols that one customer says makes her feel safe.

“I think it’s safer than the supermarkets because there’s less people touching it and it’s fresher because it’s not being shipped in from somewhere,” said Branford resident Peggy Decusati.

New Haven resident Edna Kripps is just happy to be able to support her community

“I’d rather give to the local communities and local businesses than the big franchises,” she said.

And East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora says that was exactly his hope.

“Businesses around here are definitely hurting,” he said. “So whatever the town can do to help local business, we’re doing it.”