CT Checkup: Hamden farm known for goat yoga transitioning to egg delivery amid pandemic shutdowns

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Coronavirus pandemic has dairy farmers across the country going back to their roots with doorstep delivery.

At Nadeau Farm, an animal rescue farm in Hamden, they’re taking a note from that handbook by offering egg deliveries to local residents.

“It would definitely be something that I would do for my Hamden people,” said Leah Hilton, who runs the non-profit with her family. “I think it would be fun. If we had enough interest, we would do it.”

Hilton posted about the service to the Nadeau Farm Facebook page to gauge community interest.

Egg sales are the only means of funds for the rescue right now, as their most popular service can no longer operate.

From April to October, the farm hosts its popular ‘Goat Yoga’ classes every weekend. The program primarily funded the rescue, but is now non-existent due to the pandemic.

“Goat yoga was our number one source for our ability to earn money to help pay for the feed and the hay,” said Hilton. “We go through 70 bales of hay a week.”

While it is unclear when she will be able to hold these classes again, her hope is that delivery will increase egg sales enough to keep her animals fed. All while providing fresh food to the community.

Hamden resident Beatrice Burns says she’d like to sign up!

“If you can get fresh eggs, they taste different,” she explained. “They taste fresh, they have more body, more flavor, they’re just better.”

And Hilton says support like this is valuable not only for Nadeau but also for other farms in the area that are taking a hit.

“There are so few of us left, these farms,” she said. “So it is so important to come up here and help keep us here. because we are hurting, we are.”

The farm sells chicken ($5), duck ($10), and turkey ($12) eggs by the dozen. All proceeds go towards feeding the rescue animals. For more information, head their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Farm/Nadeau-Farm-221006695077864/