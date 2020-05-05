CT Checkup: Meriden pizzeria honoring mothers with free dinner for Mother’s Day

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wise Guy Pizza and Deli wants to show some love to the hardworking mothers of Meriden.

Leading up to Mother’s Day this Sunday, the restaurant will be honoring a local mom each day with a free dinner.

“A lot of moms are homeschooling, working from home, trying to take care of the house,” said manager Michael Mingolello. “So, I just figured we could do something nice to alleviate that.”

Nominations can be sent in through the Wise Guy’s Facebook page. Mingolello will then review the submissions and announce each day’s honoree.

The first to be recognized was Jo-Ann Hall—a local mom and first responder who was so grateful she decided to pay it forward with a donation for five more mothers.

“When this came, it’s like everyone banded together, and it’s just amazing,” said Mingollelo. “So, hopefully, everybody just keeps going forward even when this is over.”

The restaurant just opened its doors in January, but workers are not letting the pandemic knock them down. They’ve adapted with a booth for contactless takeout and have plans to build a patio out back to allow for outdoor dining.

“We’re hoping to get an extra six to seven tables,” said Mingollelo. “We’re going to have them all distanced properly — six to seven feet.”

Mingollelo is optimistic about their future and he is honored to give back to his community–having also donated to various first responders with the help of customer donations.

“It feels great. You know, some of them—a lot of tears. Some of them are grateful. For me, it’s like ‘Hey, it’s food.’ But to them, it means so much.”