CT Checkup: Milford Public School feeding students in need, library 3D printing face masks

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Public Schools ‘Grab and Go’ program is feeding children breakfast and lunch seven days a week during this Coronavirus pandemic. And the town library, too, is getting in on giving back during the crisis.

Pickups are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Milford Public School’s Director of Food Services Eileen Faustich says more families than ever are in need of this service.

“We started serving about 400 kids a day and now we’re up to 850,” said Faustich.

“It’s really grown,” she said. “I think the response is very positive.”

Families will also be getting a gift card to a local grocery store in each bag which was donated by the nonprofit Milford Food 2 Kids.

RELATED: ‘Orange Food 2 Kids’ provides meals to students at home while schools are closed during coronavirus outbreak

Heather Gladue is the kitchen manager at Pumpkin Delight Elementary School in Milford and thinks this is a great addition.

“I think when the parents get home and look in their bag, they’re going to be very happy,” she said. “It’s a nice little gift.”

The nonprofit typically provides food for children-in-need on the weekends, giving them meals as they leave school Fridays. Now with in-person class out of session, gift cards are a way for them to continue to support these families.

Stephanie Dezenzo has a son in the Milford school system and is grateful for the help.

“It’s been amazing,” she said. “It’s been such a great help, it’s just an added resource.”

In another part of town, the Milford Public Library is providing resources of their own, using their 3D printer to create N95 masks.

Librarian Fred Danowski is printing masks every day and makes about four per week. The masks are donated to the ‘CT 3D Print Army’, a volunteer group utilizing 3D printers around the state to bring PPE to Connecticut hospitals.

RELATED: One Good Thing: Mercy High’s Tech Tigers robotics team uses STEM skills to support first responders during pandemic

“We’re doing it because we have a 3D printer and not many people do,” Danowski said. “One 3D printer is not so much, but when you collectively get everyone who has a 3D printer to start printing these things, now you’re talking.”

And he says the fact that the library is doing its part in this pandemic feels great.

“It’s fantastic, I feel really good about being able to potentially help save people’s lives,” he said. “That’s what this is all about.”