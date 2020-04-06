CT Checkup: North Haven nursery school holds drive-by for students to see teachers

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Saint Therese Nursery School in North Haven may be out of session, but that doesn’t mean the learning has ended.

Monday the school held a drive-by for students to see their teachers in person for the first time since schools closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

While the teachers post daily Facebook videos of story read-alouds and at-home lessons, they know that nothing compares to that in-person connection.

“To actually see someone and make that connection,” said Director Michele Adinolfi. “Our motto and mission is “learning is a journey” and this is definitely a different path on that journey that we’ve had.”

Parents and students drove through the front lane of the school to be greeted by their teachers. Even at a distance, that brief human connection was more than enough to make an impact.

“It’s wonderful,” said Ken Zercie, a parent of a child who attends the nursery. “It gives the kids a sense of normalcy to see their teachers other than just online.”

And it provides some normalcy to the teachers as well.

“I hope they take away that we’re still there for them and caring for them every day,” said Megan Jermain, a teacher at the school. “And that we still want to be part of their lives.”

Based on the kids’ reactions, Jermain says this is definitely something the school will do again.

“I would encourage all schools to do this,” she said. “I think it’s great to have their children know that their teachers are still there for them.”