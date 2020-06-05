CT Checkup: Northford woman sells heart signs, donates 75% of sales to feed essential workers

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — When Kristina Polaski launched the Hearts for Heroes fundraiser, she had no clue that within just a few weeks hundreds of hearts would make their way to lawns across North Branford.

The Northford resident started her online home decor business, Northford Country & Company, amidst the pandemic and thought she would put her skills to good use.

“We created these hearts that people can display and show their support for the community,” she said.

The hearts are meant to raise awareness for those working on the front lines during this time. They sell for $10, and 75% of the profits go towards feeding essential workers.

So far, Polaski has sold more than 250 hearts, raised $2,500 and donated meals to Yale New Haven Hospital, and more donations are in the works.

Polaski’s mother, Lisa, is a healthcare worker and said seeing these hearts around town makes an impact.

“I drive by and I just can’t believe that they created this,” she said. “It kind of gives you comfort that people are thinking of you, and people care and people are worried.”

The pandemic has inspired some other new items for the business, like its COVID-19 kit which helps families make their mark during this historic time.

“We created the canvas that you can put your handprints on and you can hang it on the wall or display it somewhere just to remember,” Polaski explained. “We were all together during this time, and we got through it as a family.”

As a new, small business emerging during this pandemic, she said that bringing her community together during this time is a memorable way to start.

“In the years to come, we want to tell our kids that we all lived through COVID-19, and we have memorabilia to show for it.”

More information can be found online.