CT Checkup: Oxford dry cleaning business struggling amid COVID crisis gives back to frontline heroes

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A dry-cleaning business in Oxford is giving back to first responders even as they struggle during the coronavirus crisis.

With more people working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, trading in suits and ties for pajama pants, cleaning services have taken a hit.

“Dry cleaning is one of those businesses that they normally say recession doesn’t hurt,” said Dennis Cardona, owner of Oxxo Care Cleaners in Oxford.”But right now we’re not in a recession, we’re in a crisis.”

Even with business down, Cardona chose to give back–offering free dry cleaning and laundry services to first responders.

“Since they already have so much on their plate, it helps them out with getting some of the tasks they need to get done easier,” he said.

Those who qualify can bring their items in plastic bags separated and labeled as dry cleaning and laundry–with work clothes and regular clothes clearly labeled as well to ensure handling safety.

“Any dry cleaning garment, the first ten items would be free and then after that wash and fold, the first 15 pounds would be free,” explained Cardona.

In addition to 24-hour drop-off, Oxxo also offers a 24-hour pickup window out front. By scanning their Oxxo card or app, customers can pick up their laundry with limited face-to-face interaction.

“With the closeness of the way the virus is working, it really does help with the social distancing,” said Cardona.

This program started just over a month ago and will continue as long as these frontline heroes are fighting COVID-19.

“I want to see what we can do as a store, as a business,” said Cardona, “to help out the community and the first responders doing so much for us.”

For more information: https://oxxousa.com/connecticut/