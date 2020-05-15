CT Checkup: Restaurant owners in Waterbury give back to community as part of their observance of Ramadan

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurant owners in Waterbury are giving back to community members in need as part of their observance of Ramadan.

Tanjina Akhtar and her husband own Muyuri Indian Bistro in Waterbury and are currently observing Ramadan, the holiest month of the year for Muslims.

The holiday marks a time of self-reflection and charity, which the couple has been using to give back to local first responders.

“We thought you know what, it’s about time to give back,” said Akhtar. “And it’s also Ramadan, so perfect timing as well.”

Since reopening two weeks ago, the restaurant has delivered meals and hundreds of masks to Waterbury Hospital and plan to continue donating through this pandemic.

They’ve also extended their giving to the community–posting to Facebook that they would provide meals to anyone in need who calls in.

Akhtar explained, “Ramadan is patience, giving back to the community, giving to the people who need it most.”

And the Muslim community at large in Waterbury is also using this month to give back.

The city’s Masjid Al-Mustafa mosque is providing daily drive-through meals from 6-7pm to anyone in need during these tough times.

Akhtar believes this generosity isn’t rare to see in Waterbury.

She said, “Waterbury, Watertown and our local neighboring towns–I think they do such a great job sticking together and helping anyone who needs help during a crisis like this.”