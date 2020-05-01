CT Checkup: Small businesses in Madison working together to adapt in pandemic and get back to business

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — The COVID-19 pandemic has led many businesses in downtown Madison to close, but some are working together to adapt to the pandemic and get back to business.

“With all that is happening, we decided it was best for us to close, figure out what’s going on, how to handle this, what to do,” Denise Harvey, co-owner of Madison Coffee House told News 8.

The coffee shop took six weeks to assess the situation and come up with a game plan to safely reopen, which they will finally do Saturday, May 2.

Owner Joe Harvey says this time off was beneficial for the company. They started selling their coffee wholesale throughout the tri-state area for the first time, a most that allowed their staff to remain employed during this time.

“It really helped us to define our roasting company, define some roles here in the stores, and really work on better social distancing so that when people come in, we’re ready for it,” explained Joe Harvey.

The coffee shop is joining many other restaurants still open in the area. Right across the street, Life Bowls Cafe has also remained open through the pandemic and is giving back to the community.

The cafe has shifted to a full takeout model, and is using their two food trucks to bring smoothies to essential workers at Yale New Haven Hospital, Stop & Shop, and more.

After seeing this, Madison community members started joining in with donations of their own, supporting both these essential workers and their staff.

Justin McLaughlin, co-owner of Life Bowls Cafe said, “That’s what this town’s about, and that’s always what we’re trying to be about. Just working with other small business and retail and try to pull each other out of this because everybody is taking a hit right now.”