CT Checkup: Walking trails in Naugatuck extended for proper social distancing amid pandemic

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Naugatuck has opened up new walking trails for the public. The mayor says he hopes this will give residents peace-of-mind while the state is on lock-down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Naugatuck Mayor Pete Hess has created a space for his residents to get outside all while social distancing. Additions made to the town’s ‘Mission 22’ make it possible.

“We built a whole new section of loop trails to it that connect Hop Brook Park to the Bridle Trail with a very cool trail,” said Hess. “It’s about a two mile trail. It’s great and it allows people to spread out.”

“I would like everyone to embrace that philosophy: be careful, stay healthy, and get exercise outside safely,” he said.

Community members told News 8 they think it’s a great idea.

“I still want to participate in my daily activities that I normally do,” said Megan Bresnahan, a Woodbury resident who comes to the trails often. “But I want to do it safely, so it’s definitely a huge plus.”

Naugatuck resident Susan Sabanski agrees.

“It’s been very nice that they’re going to open it back up and allow people,” she said. “So I hope nobody abuses it.”

The parks and trails aren’t all that have adapted during this pandemic. Downtown, residents, and businesses are giving back—embodying what it means to be ‘Naugy Strong.’

‘Naugy strong’ is a community mantra and even has its own hashtag.

Carly Holloway began the Naugatuck Valley Soup Kitchen in light of this pandemic and says that phrase rings true.

“I feel like the support I’ve gotten shows the strength behind that hashtag,” she said. “I put up a post an hour ago and I have four volunteers here ready and willing.”

The kitchen operates on Mondays and Wednesdays and feeds up to 70 people a day. Holloway has received support in the form of donations and volunteers and the mayor says this is a perfect example of what Naugatuck is all about.

“We’re ‘Naugy strong’ all the time,” he said. “That’s our mantra. So it fits for this crisis perfectly.”