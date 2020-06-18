CT Checkup: Wallingford photographer helps seniors capture prom, graduation in the time of COVID

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — COVID-19 has high school graduations and proms looking very different this year. But, still, it’s a time to remember. One Wallingford photographer is helping graduates document their achievements.

Victoria Grattan is helping high school seniors document a graduation session like no other.

“I’m offering free social-distancing prom or graduation pictures,” she explained, “and they are given 3-5 images.”

Grattan started offering these mini photo shoots in response to proms and graduations being altered or canceled due to the pandemic.

Since the beginning of May, she’s done over 30 shoots and has captured everything from prom dresses and tuxes to caps and gowns.

“It really just broke my heart seeing the students lose so much,” she said. “High school is supposed to be the best memory of your life so I wanted to be able to reach out and give them something that they could have forever.”

These photoshoots have had a variety of backdrops and throughout the weeks, from local vineyards to parks and even outside her studio.

Best friends Cevanaah Rodrigues and Kailey Mollica came to their shoot ready with gowns, decorated caps, and, of course, masks.

Rodrigues says, although this isn’t the senior year she expected, she’s excited to look back on these photos in the future.

“Especially high school,” she said, “it’s already a different time. This really put a damper on it. So to be able to say ‘hey I made it through this’ it’s going to be something worth looking back on.”

Mollica’s mom is grateful for Grattan and all that she’s done for the Wallingford community.

“She’s done a lot for these kids to help these kids have memories, have memories that will last a lifetime,” said Jeannine Mollica.

Grattan will offer these shoots through the end of June and says that seeing the smiles on these students’ faces during this difficult time has made it all worth it.

“As long as they have memories they can look back on, that’ll make me happy,” said Grattan.