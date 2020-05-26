CT Checkup: West Haven Veteran’s Council brick campaign memorial ceremony quieter amid pandemic

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way communities will be able to celebrate the nation’s fallen heroes on Memorial Day.

Due to the pandemic, the West Haven Veteran’s Council was unable to hold its annual Veterans Walk of Honor ceremony this Monday. Each year at their Memorial Day ceremony, new bricks are laid to memorialize those who fought for our country.

“We thought it was important that the people had a place to go, that they can see their friends or relatives or their name there that’s being honored,” Veterans Council President David Ricci said of the memorial at Bradley Point.

The over 2,000 bricks are part of the council’s ‘Brick Campaign’, which in light of the pandemic has extended its application deadline to July 17th for residents to buy bricks to honor a veteran in their life.

Brick Campaign application: http://cityofwesthaven.com/DocumentCenter/View/2129/Veterans-Brick-Campaign-Application-2020-PDF

Veteran’s Council Treasurer Stephen Carney says that although they missed the ceremony and the parade this year, that maybe this is the way Memorial Day should be.

“Maybe it’s better that it’s a quiet day rather than a day of parties,” he said. “Because it is a day to remember those who died, those who were wounded, and those who never came back.”

Families and veterans were among those who came out to pay their respects this Memorial Day.

West Haven resident James Amendola, who’s purchased two bricks for family members, says with the usual holiday events gone, this provides comfort to so many.

“You look at the beach, you look at the wildlife that’s in this area, you look at the people walking through,” he said. “And then you look down at the bricks and you say, ‘This is because of them. This is all here because of them.’”