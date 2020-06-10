CT Checkup: Wolcott grocery store overwhelmed during pandemic supports local couple with stage-four cancer

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Michael Mancini and his girlfriend, Carole Motycka are both living with stage-four colon cancer. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, basic activities like grocery shopping became unsafe. Until a local grocery store stepped in.

Mancini, a Wolcott resident, told News 8, “Going through the virus and being quarantined, it was a lot like going through chemo the first time. Just being kind of isolated from everybody, hoping I wouldn’t get sick.”

Pat’s IGA in Wolcott began offering delivery to residents when the outbreak began, but when they became flooded with over 100 orders a day, they had to scale back, with one exception.

Motycka explained, “They reached out to us and said, ‘you know we’re really busy but we want you to know we’re not going to be able to do deliveries anymore, but we are going to take care of you.'”

Every week, Pat’s IGA delivers groceries right to the couple’s doorstep. There is no delivery fee; they say this was just a way to support those who need it most during this uncertain time.

Michael Disapio Jr., the Deli and Catering Manager and Pat’s IGA said, “If people have underlying health conditions, we don’t want them in the store. Why risk anything for them when we could do it for them?”

And for this family-owned business, these deliveries have extra special meaning.

“My mom is actually a two-time cancer survivor,” Disapio Jr. said, “so it kind of hit us a little differently and we just jumped right on.”

For Carole and Mike, this simple act of continued kindness goes a long way.

“That was just one thing that we didn’t have to worry about. Pat’s just opened their arms and took care of us and it was so comforting.”