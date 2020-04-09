CT Checkup: Zuppardi’s Apizza in Derby repurposes pizza truck during coronavirus outbreak

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH)– Zuppardi’s Apizza is bringing takeout to a whole new level. In light of the coronavirus outbreak, they’ve decided to re-purpose their popular pizza truck.

The truck is stationed at The Hops Company in Derby, which is just one spot where Zuppardi’s pizza is made and sold.

Fourth generation owner Jim Ormrod realized he could use the truck, which is typically used for catering events, to help both his business and his community during this time.

“It’s times like these that you get innovative and you find new business models that you didn’t even know existed,” he said.

The truck heads to a different town each day and the schedule for the week is posted on Zuppardi’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/zuppardis.apizza/.

People in the listed towns who are interested can send an email to zuppardispizzatruck@gmail.com stating their town, name, address and phone number.

Zuppardi’s will reach out if they can accommodate the request.

To abide by the state dining restrictions, the truck will only be going to private properties with driveway access where people can safely and conveniently enjoy pizza fresh out the oven.

The truck typically makes between 12 and 15 stops per day. Thursday, Ormrod is headed to Shelton and will make about 111 pizzas.

“I didn’t expect the response that we’ve gotten,” he said. “I think that might be the best part- just people seeing and telling me that this is the best day of the month for them.”

And based on the volume of requests coming in, this might become Zuppardi’s Pizza Truck’s new normal.

“We never know what the future holds,” said Ormrod. “Maybe this is something that is in demand for towns and communities around the state and we might continue to do it.”