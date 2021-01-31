CT’s DC delegation working with VA to get more veterans vaccinated against COVID-19

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of Connecticut’s delegation in Washington D.C. were on hand at the West Haven VA vaccination clinic Sunday as part of the ongoing effort to get CT’s veterans vaccinated.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, congresswomen Rosa DeLauro and Jahana Hayes, congressmen John Larson, Joe Courtney, and Jim Himes, and Director Alfred Montoya echoed the continued need for veterans to receive their vaccines and for the staff who serves them.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro said, “All of us to a person are committed to making sure you have the additional doses you need. The director told us if you had more doses, they could move even more quickly, they could vaccinate up to a thousand people per day. You have the staff to do it, the partnerships, and the nurses and students who can help in that direction.”

The VA in West Haven has a vaccination rate of 70% so far. The delegation is working to bring that number closer to 100.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

CT DC delegation working with VA to get more veterans vaccinated against COVID-19

News /

Row of businesses in New Haven flooded after water leaked from floors above

News /

Three Temple Street businesses impacted by water damage from upper floor of building

News /

Waterbury Arts Magnet School is city’s only COVID-19 vaccine clinic until Tuesday

News /

Waterbury man arrested, charged in connection to 2004 homicide of 16-year-old girl

News /

Community forums on race in the works to help Naugatuck heal from racist social media posts

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss