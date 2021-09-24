CT Department of Consumer Protection Deputy Commissioner suspends liquor permit for Terminal 110 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Deputy Commissioner Maureen Magnan suspended the liquor permit for Terminal 110 in New Haven Friday.

The suspension is effective immediately and the nightclub cannot serve alcohol until further notice.

The suspension follows a referral the Department of Consumer Protection’s Liquor Control Division received from New Haven Police regarding an incident that happened at the venue on Sargent Drive Thursday.

A large fight and shooting happened at Terminal 110 after midnight Thursday, during which at least one person was shot, according to police. This follows another incident where shots were fired that happened on Sept. 5, after which multiple bullet casings and fragments were found around the parking lot, police said.

“I am appreciative that the New Haven Police Department brought this matter to my attention and believe that this immediate suspension is justified and necessary to address this very serious situation,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “The occurrence of two shootings at this venue in a matter of weeks is a huge threat to public safety and highlights the need for better control of the premise by our permittees. People should feel safe entering any facility that holds one of our licenses.”