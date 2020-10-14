 

DPH: At least 50 people infected in two COVID-19 outbreaks at Avon nursing home, assisted living facilities

New Haven

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health is watching two large COVID-19 outbreaks in Avon Tuesday.

DPH says, as of Tuesday, Avon Health Care nursing home reports 22 residents who have tested positive for the virus, three of which are in the hospital, and one of which has died.

Fourteen staff members at Avon Healthcare have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to DPH, residents were tested Monday (results are pending) and staff testing is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Contact tracing has been initiated, and DPH says the outbreak seems to be contained to one particular unit (their north side unit).

Additionally, DPH is monitoring an outbreak at the Residence at Brookside assisted living.

Eleven residents have tested positive for the virus, two of which have died. DPH says, “for one death the facility was not able to confirm if it is was due to COVID.”

Three staff members at the facility have also tested positive.

The facility is actively testing staff and residents. DPH says they will know more once the facilities receive the results from this week’s testing and complete contact tracing.

