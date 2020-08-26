CT Food Bank distributing food to hungry families in New Haven County today

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of cars will line up outside the Connecticut Food Bank today so that hungry families in our state get fed.

Representatives of the CT Food Bank are getting ready in Wallingford to serve. Research projects that food insecurity in New Haven County will rise this year by nearly 40 percent. One in four children in New Haven County is expected to face food insecurity.

That’s an increase of 50 percent.

“We have seen a lot of people new to the world of food pantries. The experienced sudden job loss. You can’t plan for something like this,” Paul Shipman, CT Food Bank spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the Connecticut Food Bank says once the pandemic hit, donations from grocery stores plunged.