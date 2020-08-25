CT Food Bank to hold contactless drive-thru food distribution event Wednesday in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Food Bank is hosting a contactless drive-thru distribution event at their Wallingford location Wednesday.

Typically the summer is the slow season for CT Food Bank donations. They tell News 8, research shows that food insecurity in New Haven County will rise this year by nearly 40%, and 1 in 4 children in New Haven County is expected to face food insecurity this year. That’s an increase of 50%.

The spokesperson for the Connecticut Food Bank, Paul Shipman, says once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, donations from area grocery stores plunged 60%, and in the last four months they’ve purchased more food than in the last six years.

“People have been generous, but the need continues and we really could use that financial help to enable us to keep sourcing the food, to get it in here, to repackage it, and to move it back out,” said Shipman.

“We have seen a lot of people new to the world of food pantries. The experienced sudden job loss. You can’t plan for something like this.”

If you need help, they are having a contactless drive-thru distribution site at their location on 2 Research Parkway in Wallingford from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. 

