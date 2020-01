NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In an effort to help low income families in Connecticut who are facing eviction, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro along with New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and other advocates will discuss a new bill called the Eviction Prevention Act.

The act intends to help low income people get access to legal counsel if they are being evicted.

Data shows that New Haven ranks in the top 100 cities by eviction rate along with Waterbury, Hartford and Bridgeport.