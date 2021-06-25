CT NAACP leaders react to Chauvin sentencing in Floyd murder

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fired Minneapolis Police Office Derek Chauvin is going to prison for 22.5 years for the murder of George Floyd. Reaction is pouring in from around the world and right here in Connecticut.

Chauvin is now one of 10 police officers in the country sentenced to prison for murder on the job in the last 16 years.

Floyd’s loved ones were emotional after the sentencing came down.

Brandon Williams, Floyd’s nephew, said, “When you think about George being murdered in cold blood with a knee on his neck for 9:22 minutes, execution-style in broad daylight, 22 years is not enough.”

Reaction from that sentence coming in tonight from here in Connecticut. Head of the Connecticut NAACP Scot “X” Esdaile said the Chauvin sentence is important because its one of the first high-profile cases where an officer has gotten a significant amount of time. He calls it a step in the right direction.

“When people say that protesting doesn’t work, that marching doesn’t work, that people mobilizing and organizing for justice doesn’t work, I would say that it does work. And that we are moving in the right direction,” Esdaile said.

Esdaile says there is still a long way to go in areas like real inclusion and economic justice.

Chauvin is expected to appeal his case. He and three other officers are facing federal civil rights charges, as well.

