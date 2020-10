NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today is the deadline to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census. Leaders at the federal, state and local levels are teaming up today to make a final push for responding.

U. S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker are holding a Census Walk in New haven today.

That gets started at 10:15 a.m. at the Black Lives Matter mural on Bassett Street in Newhallville.