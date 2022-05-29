MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple Connecticut police departments collaborated with the FBI in May to investigate gun violence in Waterbury and Meriden, culminating in the arrests of two men on Saturday.

Camp (top), Martinez (bottom). Photo provided by Meriden PD.

According to the Meriden Police Department, the investigation began in May. Meriden worked with the Waterbury Police Department and the FBI to specifically look into several gun violence incidents that happened in both towns. They found several suspects that were believed to be responsible for these violent acts.

On May 28, the police began monitoring 29-year-old Deon Camp, a man who had to active warrants for violation of probation which originated from previous gun violence acts in 2016. He also had arrest warrants out of Middletown and Waterbury.

The Cromwell Police Department and FBI assisted in his arrest on Saturday, apprehending him while he was sitting in a vehicle with another man identified as 19-year-old Vincent Martinez.

A gun was laying in plain view on the passenger floor of the vehicle when they apprehended him. It was identified as a Glock 9mm pistol with a 50 round drum magazine with an obliterated serial number. Detectives also determined the Glock was stolen. Camp is a felon and is barred from owning firearms.

Martinez was sitting in the back of the vehicle and was also found with a 9mm Glock pistol. It was not stamped with a serial number and was deemed a ghost gun. Martinez does not possess a pistol permit.

Beneath him on the floor was a backpack which contained another 50 round drum magazine.

Both have a bond set at $1 million.