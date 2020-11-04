CT residents weigh in on national election results so far

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Whether you’re a Democrat, Republican or an Independent, everyone has an opinion about this year’s election.

With a record-breaking amount of voter registrations and voters alike, 2020’s election year is shaping up to be one for the books.

News 8 visits Union Station in New Haven to gauge the reaction from residents and voters as the fate of the presidential seat hangs in the balance.

“I’m very, very nervous. I didn’t even want to watch it last night and I’m still checking in here and there,” resident Lavonda Sellers says.

RELATED: Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

“This is going to be the longest election,” says commuter Patrick Hinsey. “There’s a lot of things at stake in this election. Hopefully the person I wanted to win, wins the election.”

Stay tuned to News 8 for more information has election results come in.