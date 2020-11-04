 

CT residents weigh in on national election results so far

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Whether you’re a Democrat, Republican or an Independent, everyone has an opinion about this year’s election.

With a record-breaking amount of voter registrations and voters alike, 2020’s election year is shaping up to be one for the books.

News 8 visits Union Station in New Haven to gauge the reaction from residents and voters as the fate of the presidential seat hangs in the balance.

“I’m very, very nervous. I didn’t even want to watch it last night and I’m still checking in here and there,” resident Lavonda Sellers says.

“This is going to be the longest election,” says commuter Patrick Hinsey. “There’s a lot of things at stake in this election. Hopefully the person I wanted to win, wins the election.”

