NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Rideshare drivers from across Connecticut came together in New Haven on Wednesday to rally for better pay and basic rights.

The drivers started their morning at Union Station and made several stops throughout New Haven. A loud line of rideshare drivers with Uber, Lyft, and food delivery apps worked their way through New Haven to fight for their rights. They are part of a group called “Connecticut Drivers United,” which is a nonprofit that was formed two years ago.

“Drivers are getting squeezed by these big companies and they need right so they can fight back, so they can make money at their job,” said Ken McGill, Connecticut Drivers United.

Mourad Hassar has been a driver for Uber and Lyft for several years. He says he used to make good money, but things have changed.

“It’s like not worth it. Toll, gas, and this is my fifth car for the six years,” Hassar said.

As independent contractors, Hassar says the rideshare companies get most of what passengers pay for a ride, and drivers live mostly on tips.

“You work like 90 hours, you may like $900, $1,000,” Hassar said.

The drivers say they want basic work protections like minimum wage, paid sick leave, overtime, and unemployment.

“What we really need to do is organize drivers and bring drivers together to know that they are not alone,” McGill said.

Alex Johnson, an Uber, and DoorDash driver spoke out about the need for more safety protections. She says she’s been assaulted on the job and sexually harassed.

“We, as women, have the right to work anywhere and we have the right to feel safe and be able to be protected at work,” Johnson said.

She also says Uber passengers can revoke tips for up to 30 days, so drivers hesitate to report them.

“A percentage of our income is from tips, so women rideshare drivers have a choice to report the customer or restaurant or keep the tip for our families,” Johnson said.

Johnson said drivers shouldn’t have to make that choice. The Connecticut Driver’s United plans to push for a rideshare drivers bill of rights in the next legislative session.