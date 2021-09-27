CT senators pushing for legislation to provide free, universal preschool and childcare

New Haven

(WTNH) – Connecticut’s two U.S. Senators are pushing to pass legislation to provide free, universal preschool to all 3 and 4-year-olds.

It’s the hope of every parent for their child. The issue was tackled during a roundtable discussion hosted by Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy. They call it a historic commitment to families.

“We have a once in a generation, it’s historic magnitude,” Blumenthal said.

The proposal before Congress right now comes in a two-pronged approach.

“We’ll still ask for families to put a percentage of their income, seven percent of your income,” Murphy said.

The average weekly cost of childcare is currently about $342. As part of the Human Infrastructure Package, that price could be reduced to $168 per week for a Connecticut family. The commitment is also to childcare providers.

Universal preschool and universal childcare are critical to a child’s development, according to educators. That’s because a baby’s brain develops rapidly within the first three to five years of life.

“They’re gaining all the, five years are absolutely critical,” said Elena Trueworthy, Director of CT Head Start State Collaboration Office.

The senators say their goal is to take these real work stories back to members of Congress, where the coast is being debated and will soon be decided.

