CT Shoreline Indivisible delivers food, donations to various help centers in the state

New Haven

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In Guilford, CT Shoreline Indivisible took part in a national day of service as part of Martin Luther King Day.

The group spent the morning at the Exit 58 commuter lot collecting food, diapers and feminine sanitary supplies.

Donations were then delivered to the Women and Family Life Center, the Branford Community Dining Room, Madison Food Bank and the Connecticut Food Bank in Wallingford.

