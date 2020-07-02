CT small businesses continue to struggle in Phase 2 reopening as Phase 3 is delayed

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Businesses and jobless alike are not feeling the optimism coming from Washington.

“We have been here over 60 years,” said Jim Civitello, owner of Enson’s Gentlemen’s Fashion. “We love providing this service to the greater New Haven Community.”

Civitello is relying on his regulars to get through the pandemic. But his tailor’s station sits empty, the scissors and sewing machine stationary until Civitello can bring his employees back full time.

“The streets are literally empty. Even with the Phase Two reopening it hasn’t helped that much,” said Civitello. “We’re hoping in September when the students, some of the students, do come back it’s going to bring the parents, the faculty, the staff back to where we’re able to do a little more business.”

RELATED: CTDOL: near 651,000 applications processed since March, high weekly application volume continues

The Connecticut Department of Labor says the number of weekly jobless claims for both state and federal programs is holding steady at 300,000. Though the national economy added nearly 5 million jobs in June and the national unemployment rate has dropped to 11% from 13%, this is nothing close to pre-pandemic levels.

“It’s great if there’s been a resurgence, but I still know plenty of people out of work,” said Nick Civitello, who is now helping his father run Enson’s.

As the Northeast corridor reacts to virus spikes in the Sun Belt, small businesses here are bracing for impact. Governor Ned Lamont just officially confirmed a delay for the rollout of Phase 3, which would have allowed bars to reopen.

“Safety is the first concern,” said New Haven’s Olives and Oil General Manager Dave St. Onge. “It’s a little bit disappointing for us.”

St. Onge is eager to bring back his full staff of cooks, hosts, and waiters, but for now, all he can tell them is, “We’re trying to get busy enough to hire you back.”

Updated state jobless numbers are expected on July 12. The latest data shows Connecticut with a 19% unemployment rate prior to June.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

CT small businesses continue to struggle in Phase 2 reopening as Phase 3 is delayed

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT small businesses continue to struggle in Phase 2 reopening as Phase 3 is delayed"

Changes to Waterbury's fireworks plan

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Changes to Waterbury's fireworks plan"

George Floyd Memorial Rally, push to remove Columbus statue set to begin at Waterbury City Hall

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "George Floyd Memorial Rally, push to remove Columbus statue set to begin at Waterbury City Hall"

Scooter driver killed during hit-and-run in Hamden; PD looking to identify driver

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Scooter driver killed during hit-and-run in Hamden; PD looking to identify driver"

Scooter driver killed during hit-and-run in Hamden

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Scooter driver killed during hit-and-run in Hamden"

Woman in a wheelchair, pets rescued from a house fire in New Haven before fire crews arrive

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman in a wheelchair, pets rescued from a house fire in New Haven before fire crews arrive"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss