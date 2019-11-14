CT State Police Sergeant suspended after allegedly crashing state vehicle after leaving party at brewery

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police Sergeant John McDonald has been suspended.

Officials confirmed the suspension to News 8 on Thursday.

On Sept. 25, McDonald reportedly left a retirement party for a colleague at Black Hog Brewing, in Oxford, and collided with another vehicle on Strongtown Road in Southbury.

Troopers said he ran a stop sign and crashed into a Nissan Altima, causing both cars to go off the road and into the woods.

In October, CT State Police released body camera footage from that night.

However, the footage only seemed to show responding troopers and officers’ points of view.

