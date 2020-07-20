CT State’s Attorney declares use of deadly force in January officer-involved shooting in Waterbury justified

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A newly released report surrounding the deadly officer-involved shooting in Waterbury earlier this year finds the use of deadly force by the officer justified.

Six months ago, Waterbury resident Edward Gendron, 57, was shot and killed by Officer Ronald W. Tompkins III while police were checking out a report of a bullet going through a common wall of two homes.

Police say when they went to speak to Gendron, he was belligerent, had a gun, and came at them. There was a struggle; Tompkins was hurt, and he shot and killed the Gendron.

Body camera footage wasn’t released as the Waterbury PD doesn’t have any body cameras.

On Monday, July 20, the Connecticut State’s Attorney declared the use of deadly force in that officer-involved shooting to be justified.

