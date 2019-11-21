CT students to support classmate scheduled to appear at ICE hearing in Boston

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven high school community is coming together to support one of their own on Thursday.

Wilbur Cross Junior Mario Aguilar, 18, is due at an ICE hearing in Boston Thursday morning. He has been in federal detention since September after he went to court to driving under the influence charges from a car accident.

Wilbur Cross students and teachers are going to board buses to attend his hearing as Aguilar’s attorney presents his asylum case to judges on Thursday.

They will also attend a rally outside of the courthouse in Boston. We’re told teachers have been sending Aguilar his homework up to the detention facility to keep him on track for graduation.

It’s unclear if anything will come from the hearing.

