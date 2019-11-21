Breaking News
Lipman Drive in South Windsor closed due to active police investigation

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

CT students to support classmate scheduled to appear at ICE hearing in Boston

New Haven

by: Brian Spyros

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven high school community is coming together to support one of their own on Thursday.

Wilbur Cross Junior Mario Aguilar, 18, is due at an ICE hearing in Boston Thursday morning. He has been in federal detention since September after he went to court to driving under the influence charges from a car accident.

Wilbur Cross students and teachers are going to board buses to attend his hearing as Aguilar’s attorney presents his asylum case to judges on Thursday.

They will also attend a rally outside of the courthouse in Boston. We’re told teachers have been sending Aguilar his homework up to the detention facility to keep him on track for graduation.

It’s unclear if anything will come from the hearing.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven hosting The Big Connect Business Expo

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven hosting The Big Connect Business Expo"

CT students to support classmate scheduled to appear at ICE hearing in Boston

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT students to support classmate scheduled to appear at ICE hearing in Boston"

Developers submit applications for downtown Derby project

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Developers submit applications for downtown Derby project"

Hamden youth cheer squad to compete in National Championship

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden youth cheer squad to compete in National Championship"

Shoppes at Buckland Hills, Brass Mill Center implement curfew during holiday season after Christmas brawl

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Shoppes at Buckland Hills, Brass Mill Center implement curfew during holiday season after Christmas brawl"

Vigils held for slain Waterbury woman, body found in Wolcott woods

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vigils held for slain Waterbury woman, body found in Wolcott woods"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss