HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A CT Transit bus’s radiator burst in Hamden on Thursday, injuring three people.

According to Hamden police, there was a mechanical failure on a CT Transit bus while traveling between Whitney Avenue and Davis Street. A radiator burst and sprayed coolant on three people, causing burns, police said.

While two refused treatment, one person was transferred to the hospital.

Another CT Transit bus will likely be sent to pick up the passengers, officials said.

