CT youth group ‘Ice the Beef’ tries to get teens to help curb the spread of coronavirus

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Jaylen Evans and Jamil Lawrence are two teenagers trying to make a difference with their peers. It’s a role they’re used to in a group called “Ice the Beef.” That’s a group of young people who try to get other young people away from gun violence on the streets of Connecticut’s cities.

Now, with the coronavirus pandemic, they’re taking a leading role in trying to drill home the message to other teens that they should stay off streets and not gather in groups in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Because people are not following instructions with the quarantine, and they’re taking it as a joke but it’s not,” Evans said.

“Really understand this crisis ain’t no joke,” said Lawrence. “It’s really a serious problem.”

It was a serious problem for Ana Velez, a senior citizen in Waterbury. She contracted COVID-19 and just got out of the hospital. She told News 8 it was scary battling coronavirus. She had nine straight nights battling a fever.

“I was just crying out to God and telling him I can’t do this,” she said. “I can’t go on. I can’t.”

Hearing that drives home the point of why Ice the Beef is doing what it can to prevent young people from contributing to anyone else’s pain.

“Honestly, when you hear something like that it’s to the heart,” Lawrence said. “What happens if the shoe was on the other foot? What happens if you were in that position? What happens if your family member, your loved one was in that position? How would you really feel?”

Evans, Lawrence, and the other members of Ice the Beef spent their day going into inner city neighborhoods in New Haven and Waterbury, posting signs onto telephone poles that urge teens to stay off the streets and stay home.

They’ve already put up signs in Hamden, Orange, West Haven and Amity, as well. They have plans to head to Hartford, Bridgeport, New Britain, Middletown and Ansonia.

They hope their peers get the message.

“It’s all about you,” said Lawrence. “It’s all about your actions.”