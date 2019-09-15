CTDOT runs Rail Accident Simulation Training drill, Boy Scouts volunteer as injured passengers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation ran a simulated rail accident training drill Saturday in New Haven as part of ongoing safety training.
In a statement, the CTDOT said that the drill would appear and sound realistic and would involve on-duty fire and police departments.
Boy Scout Troop 7 of Clinton volunteered to play the role of passengers injured as a result of a simulated head-on collision with another train.
According to the CTDOT, the drill is required by the Federal Railroad Administration, but is “an important component of CTDOT’s ongoing safety training and reinforcement practice.”
“The simulated accident […] is designed to reinforce and fine-tune the efficacy of emergency response protocols of train crews, dispatchers, first-responders, and others, as well as the coordination and real-life application of communication and chain-of-command protocols. This drill supplements the extensive and ongoing training for all involved groups.”– CTDOT