CTDOT runs Rail Accident Simulation Training drill, Boy Scouts volunteer as injured passengers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation ran a simulated rail accident training drill Saturday in New Haven as part of ongoing safety training.

In a statement, the CTDOT said that the drill would appear and sound realistic and would involve on-duty fire and police departments.

Boy Scout Troop 7 of Clinton volunteered to play the role of passengers injured as a result of a simulated head-on collision with another train.

Rail Accident Simulation Training Drill 2019 – Photo: CTDOT

According to the CTDOT, the drill is required by the Federal Railroad Administration, but is “an important component of CTDOT’s ongoing safety training and reinforcement practice.”

