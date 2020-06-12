CT’s first female African American brewery owner wants government to give people of color a chance in her industry

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, Senator Richard Blumenthal met with Alisa Bowens-Mercado, the first African American woman to own a brewing company in Connecticut.

Bowens-Mercado said she wants the government to give people of color an even playing field when it comes to brewing businesses.

“The country needs to find a new rhythm, even if it’s one sip at a time,” she said. “With the senator’s help and blessings, we’re hoping that we can make a change for the industry so that more people that look like myself, not just buy the product, but we own the products.”

Bowens-Mercado started Alisa’s Rhythm Brewing Company in March of 2018. She is one of four persons female brewmasters in the country.