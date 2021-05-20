CT’s first responders react to the death of Firefighter Ricardo Torres, Jr.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If anyone can relate to the stress and traumatic situations firefighters face almost daily, it’s other first responders.

New Haven Police led the procession for firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. from the fire station to St. Mary’s Church in New Haven. Renee Dominquez, the acting police chief for the City of New Haven, called Thursday a surreal reminder of what public safety has to go through.

“The men and women of the New Haven Fire Department have been fighting fires and working since that day… that is just heroic in and of itself, to be able to continue to serve,” said Dominquez.

She went on to say that police and fire departments are extended families, and that even if all they can do is stand there and support them, then they will do that.

With respect to people who ask, “What can we do?”

Dominquez said to check on your loved one who is a first responder, say thanks, and let them know you’re thinking about them.