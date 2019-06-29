Cyclists come together to ride portion of East Coast Greenway

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Cyclists from around the area gathered on the New Haven Green Saturday morning to take a trip on the East Coast Greenway bike path.

The ride went up the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail for 56 miles.

The goal is to bring awareness to parts of the trail that aren’t paved.

Bruce Donald, Tri-State Coordinator for the East Coast Greenway Alliance says that there are already 20 ongoing projects for the Greenway through 2023 for pieces of the trail that aren’t built yet.

The ride panned 11 Connecticut towns before reaching Massachusetts.