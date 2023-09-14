NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands are expected to attend the 8th annual New Haven Grand Prix on Friday, Sept. 15.

In addition to the region’s most exciting bicycle race, spectators can enjoy live music, Apizza Feast and beer gardens. Check out the Facebook event page for a list of vendors.

Click here to view course parking maps. A schedule of events for the Twilight Bicycle Race & Street Festival is below.