NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands are expected to attend the 8th annual New Haven Grand Prix on Friday, Sept. 15.
In addition to the region’s most exciting bicycle race, spectators can enjoy live music, Apizza Feast and beer gardens. Check out the Facebook event page for a list of vendors.
Click here to view course parking maps. A schedule of events for the Twilight Bicycle Race & Street Festival is below.
|EVENT
|TIME
|College Street between Crown and Elm Street closes
|Noon
|Road closure begins on Chapel St., High St., Elm St. (two lanes left open), and Temple St.
|2 p.m.
|The Apizza Feast opens
|4 p.m.
|Beer gardens open
|4 p.m
|Masters 40+ Race (Cat 1-4)
|4 p.m
|Men’s and Women’s 3/4
|5 p.m.
|Union League Café VIP Event
|5 p.m.
|Junior 13-14 (Boys and Girls)
|6 p.m.
|Junior 9-12 (Boys and Girls)
|6:01 p.m.
|Junior 15-18 (Boys and Girls)
|6:35 p.m.
|Woman’s Pro, Cat 1-3 Race
|7:20 p.m.
|Men’s Pro, Cat 1-2 Race
|8:30 p.m.
|Pro Race Podium Ceremony/Awards
|9:55 p.m.