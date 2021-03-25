Daniel Hand HS in Madison taking extra precautions Thursday after report of text threats to student

MADISON, Conn. (WNTH) — There will be extra police presence at Daniel Hand High School Thursday after one student said a fellow student threatened to shoot and kill her at school.

The 15-year-old girl’s mother said she sent the texts her daughter received to Daniel Hand staff and police.

They say things like, “I’ll still shoot you” and “I can’t wait to kill you in school.” Police told the girl’s family there are guns in the home of the student who made the threats.

The mother, who we are not identifying to protect her daughter, told News 8, “When I got the follow-up call from the police officer I specifically asked, ‘does the child have access to guns?’ And they said well there are guns in the home, but they are locked in a safe. For me, that’s the same. There’s guns in the home.”

The mother, who is a lawyer, tried to get a protective order against the teen who made the threats,

but a judge would only set a court date.

Superintendent of Schools Craig Cooke released a statement regarding the threats, saying in part, “Safety and security of our students and staff will always be our first priority. Thank you for your understanding and please be assured we have taken swift action to ensure this safety. “