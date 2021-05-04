Date announced for 2021 Milford Oyster Festival

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s official; the Milford Oyster Festival is taking place once again this August. Last year the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic, but this year organizers are thrilled to be able to bring it back.

The 47th annual festival will take place Saturday, August 21, with a kick-off event Friday, August 20, from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Ila Tokarz, Presidents of the Festival, said in a statement, “We are looking forward to getting back to great Milford tradition.”

Jay Pinto, Vice President of Milford Oyster Festival, added, “So we feel an obligation to the area to put it on as best as we can and even if it’s not exactly what it was. People are going to be really excited just to be out.”

Like most years, the festival will include arts and crafts tents at the Green, a car show, kayak and canoe races, food, entertainment, and of course, oysters.

The bands performing on stage have not been announced yet. The festival committee plans to make that announcement at a later date on social media and on their website.