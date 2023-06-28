HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) held its second annual Best Dad by Par event on Wednesday at the Laurel View Country Club in Hamden.

The event brought over 100 foster, adoptive and birth fathers to celebrate them and the unique role they play to shape their children’s lives.

Michael Campbell says he was finally reunited with his kids last month.

“It’s been wonderful by having them in my presence again, and I couldn’t ask for anything better than that,” Campbell said.

They were broken up four years ago because, Campbell says, his kids were disruptive in school and his aggressive parenting forced Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families to step in.

“I got overcarried away, you know, by disciplining them,” Campbell said. “I admit to every fault to what I did. I admit to everything. I take full responsibility for everything.”

The 39-year-old says his kids bounced around to different foster homes as he worked with DCF in counseling.

“A lot of intervention within myself of becoming better for them so none of this reoccurs,” Campbell said.

That mentality is what made Campbell one of the honorees of Wednesday’s golf outing in Hamden, organized by DCF.

The agency recognized biological fathers, like Campbell, for turning their lives around and foster fathers, like Chris Weller, for wanting to make a difference.



“To make the child’s life amazing while they’re with us and to help out as much as we can,” Weller said.

Weller and his wife have two biological sons, but he says they also wanted a daughter, which led to them fostering eight kids in the last two years.

“I never had a little sister,” said Weller’s 13-year-old biological son, Chris Jr. “Now I can play with them and feel like an actual big brother.”

“Anytime a parent can be in a child’s life, it actually brightens their lives for both sides,” Weller Sr. said.

According to DCF, they’ve reunited 2,800 children with their biological families since 2019. They currently have about 3,000 kids in the system, which is the lowest in decades. Leaders said they’ve seen a 30 percent drop in cases thanks in part to safe reunions, like the Campbells — giving fathers, like Michael, faith to change.

“You still have hope on getting what you have to do done, because every obstacle is something to be achieved,” Campbell said.