NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – In less than 24 hours, three car accidents involving two deaths occurred in the City of New Haven.

Mayor Justin Elicker confirms a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run while crossing the street at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and West Street around 8 p.m. Sunday night. Elicker says the victim is alert and conscious.

Police say 68-year-old city resident Damaso Rosario Luna was struck by three different cars on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard near Plymouth Street around 10 p.m. Saturday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Elicker tells News 8 that all of the cars fled without calling the police.

Four hours later, Elicker says several cars were drag racing on Sargeant Drive when they crashed into other cars near the Mobil gas station. Elicker says one of the drivers who were racing died and others have serious injuries.

“I can’t say how frustrated I am about the dangerous driving in the city. We have these kinds of incidents all too often,” said Elicker.

Avid biker Lior Trestman says too many people have lost their lives because of dangerous driving.

“When you make a street wide, and you have multiple lanes it feels a lot like a highway. On highways, people feel comfortable going fast. And speeding is what kills,” he said.

He believes redesigning the streets will slow down cars and make it safer to walk and ride bikes.

Elicker says the city is installing different infrastructure, like speed humps and raised crosswalks, to do just that. It’s all a part of the Citywide Active Transportation Plan to make the city more friendly to other modes of transportation besides driving. The mayor says it’s going to take some time before all of the recommendations are implemented.

“When people aren’t careful, we need to make sure the infrastructure is there to make sure people can traverse safely across the city,” he said.

Elicker says another part of the solution is street cameras. The cameras can track license plates so police will be able to find suspects in hit-and-runs. Some cameras have been installed already but it will be some time before they are fully up and running.