NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A death investigation is underway in New Haven.

On Monday, police told News 8 that a jogger found a body in the East Rock section of the city around 7:30 a.m., adding that the investigation is happening in the area of Farnam Drive and Orange Street.

Reports indicate that the body was found partially in the snow.

Officers did not say if the death was suspicious.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.