Death of East Haven mother whose body was found behind Branford restaurant ruled homicidal asphyxiation

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Chief State Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death of an East Haven mother, whose body was found behind a Branford restaurant in July, as homicidal asphyxiation.

Police found the body of 27-year-old Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca buried in a shallow grave near a dumpster, behind LoMonaco’s Ristorante Italiano. She had been missing for two weeks before her body was found there.

Aleman-Popoca’s husband, Jonathan Jara, worked as a cook at that restaurant for at least seven years. The couple’s 7-year-old daughter had woken up on July 1 to discover that her mother was missing.

Aleman-Popoca’s body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. On Wednesday, they said following an autopsy her death has been ruled as homicidal asphyxiation.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.