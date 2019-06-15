Breaking News
24-year-old victim dies after shooting incident in New Haven
Live Now
Watch GMCT now at 6

Decisions on charges in New Haven police shooting delayed for several weeks

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

New information about the police shooting of an unarmed couple in New Haven.

A decision whether to charge the Hamden and Yale officers involved is being delayed at least several weeks.

Related: Yale University cop also shot during New Haven shooting of unarmed woman

Sources tell us  it’s because the same unit is also handling the deadly police shooting in Wethersfield and the Jennifer Dulos case.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss