Decisions on charges in New Haven police shooting delayed for several weeks
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - New information about the police shooting of an unarmed couple in New Haven.
A decision whether to charge the Hamden and Yale officers involved is being delayed at least several weeks.
Related: Yale University cop also shot during New Haven shooting of unarmed woman
Sources tell us it's because the same unit is also handling the deadly police shooting in Wethersfield and the Jennifer Dulos case.
==
