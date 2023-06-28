NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Applications for purchasing e-bikes are now available to Connecticut residents.

Mayor Justin Elicker joined DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes, lawmakers, and cyclists in New Haven Wednesday to announce the launch of the Connecticut Hydrogen and Electric Automobile Purchase Rebate (CHEAPR).

The new incentive program was created in 2022 by the Connecticut Clean Air Act (Public Act 22-25). Customers at participating “brick and mortar” e-bike retailers will receive a point-of-purchase incentive for qualifying e-bikes in Connecticut.

“It is a great way to get around, it is good for the climate it is good for the environment.” Elicker said during the press conference. “It is good for parking because you can park right out front for wherever you are going, there is no reason not to buy an e-bike.”

Connecticut residents over the age of 18 can apply to receive a standard voucher of $500. They can be eligible for up to another $1,000 in incentives if they meet specific criteria, such as living in an environmental justice community or a distressed municipality.

For the list of eligible e-bike models, more details on the new program, and the application, click here.