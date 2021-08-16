DEEP Emergency Response Unit responds to hazmat situation in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — DEEP Emergency Response Unit personnel are currently on scene at the Tradebe Facility in Meriden for a hazmat situation that has closed down two streets and caused several nearby homes to shelter in place or evacuate.

Duffy Avenue and Gracey Avenue in Meriden are closed and will be shut down for the next several hours, according to DEEP.

DEEP responded following reports of an unknown acid spilling from a tractor trailer into their outdoor containment area.

DEEP says it has been determined one of the leaking drums contains a mix of hydrofluoric acid, nitric acid and chromium. The floor of the trailer was damaged severely and several other drums were also damaged.

The entire trailer and affected drums will need to be removed.

Environmental Services, Inc. (ESI) is also on scene and has been retained by Tradebe to handle remediation activities.