MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reported Monday afternoon that Silver Sands State Park is closed due to a law enforcement investigation.

Milford Police tell News 8 the investigation is related to a domestic violence incident that occurred in the area. Police are searching for the suspect in the area of Walnut Beach and Silver Sands.

Silver Sands State Park, Milford,CT is closed due to Law Enforcement Investigation https://t.co/Pxm1yfwXNm — DEEP (@CTDEEPNews) May 17, 2021

Police ask the public to avoid the area.